PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the February 13th total of 261,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
PetroTal Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of PTALF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.48. 250,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,972. PetroTal has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.
About PetroTal
