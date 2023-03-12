PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the February 13th total of 261,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

PetroTal Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of PTALF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.48. 250,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,972. PetroTal has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.

Get PetroTal alerts:

About PetroTal

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field, which is located in the Maranon Basin of Northern Peru. The company was founded on December 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.