Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Photronics Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Photronics stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.65. 466,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.19. Photronics has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Photronics will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

