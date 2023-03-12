Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) PT Lowered to C$1.80 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

PIFYF stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

