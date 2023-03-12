Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) PT Lowered to C$1.80 at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2023

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYFGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

PIFYF stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.