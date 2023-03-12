Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) PT Lowered to C$1.80 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance
PIFYF stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.
Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile
