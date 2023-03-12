Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
HNW traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.35. 57,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,383. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $13.14.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
