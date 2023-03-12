Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

HNW traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.35. 57,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,383. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $13.14.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNW. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 356,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 27,024 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 65,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

