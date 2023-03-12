Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Cap Hits $73.75 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $73.75 million and approximately $163,155.24 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00157009 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00064835 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00044919 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001505 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

