Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Short Interest Up 24.2% in February

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,389,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 2,728,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pirelli & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pirelli & C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pirelli & C. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Pirelli & C. alerts:

Pirelli & C. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PLLIF remained flat at $5.42 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. Pirelli & C. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

Pirelli & C. Company Profile

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. It offers car tires under the P ZERO, Cinturato, Scorpion, Sottozero, Ice Zero, and Carrier brand names; motorcycle tires under the DIABLO Superbike, DIABLO Supercorsa, DIABLO Rain, DIABLO Wet, SCORPION MX, SCORPION Pro F.I.M., SCORPION XC, DIABLO Supercorsa SP, DIABLO Rosso Corsa, DIABLO Rosso III, ANGEL GT II, NIGHT DRAGON, MT 66 ROUTE, SCORPION Trail II, MT 60 RS, SCORPION Rally STR, DIABLO ROSSO Scooter, and ANGEL Scooter brands; motorsport tires under the P ZERO TROFEO R, SOTTOZERO, P7 Corsa, K, KM, RK, rain, and Slick brands; bike tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, and Scorpion brand names; and truck and bus tires.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pirelli & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pirelli & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.