PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of PLDT

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PLDT during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in PLDT by 658.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PLDT during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PLDT by 1,869.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PLDT by 15.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PLDT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

PLDT Price Performance

About PLDT

Shares of NYSE PHI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.22. The company had a trading volume of 53,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,738. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

(Get Rating)

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.