Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 186,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Pola Orbis Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PORBF remained flat at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.43. Pola Orbis has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94.

Get Pola Orbis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pola Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.