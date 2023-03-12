Polymesh Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. Polymesh has a market cap of $79.32 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polymesh has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000681 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 734,991,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 734,781,983.879279 with 602,627,161.655416 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.13958967 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $4,170,849.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

