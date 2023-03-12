Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (BPOPM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on April 3rd

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:BPOPM opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $27.41.

