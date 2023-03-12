Populous 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $208,662.00 (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last week, Populous has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $208,662.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.49 or 0.00442397 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,251.43 or 0.29903117 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Populous

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

