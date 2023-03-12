PotCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.46 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $731,542.88 and approximately $14.46 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00338310 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00026778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017419 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000768 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00018567 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000809 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,216,473 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

