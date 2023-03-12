Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Up 22.1% in February

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Power REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Power REIT by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Power REIT by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 42,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Power REIT by 313.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Power REIT during the second quarter worth $198,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Power REIT Price Performance

Shares of PW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expanded its real estate portfolio related to controlled environment agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.