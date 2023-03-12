Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) versus Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) Head-To-Head Analysis

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Progenity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.3% of Progenity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Aclarion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Progenity and Aclarion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenity -966.23% N/A -127.45% Aclarion -12,583.55% N/A -206.46%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenity 0 0 0 0 N/A Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Progenity and Aclarion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Aclarion has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 353.86%. Given Aclarion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aclarion is more favorable than Progenity.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Progenity and Aclarion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenity $1.25 million 378.15 -$247.41 million ($2.81) -0.91 Aclarion $60,000.00 86.59 -$7.61 million N/A N/A

Aclarion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Progenity.

Summary

Progenity beats Aclarion on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. The company develops targeted oral delivery of biotherapeutics, including PGN-600, an orally delivered liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and PGN-001, an orally delivered variant of adalimumab for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. It also develops systemic oral delivery of biotherapeutics, which include PGN-OB, a combination product of a variant of adalimumab and the Oral Biotherapeutics Delivery System (OBDM) for the treatment of inflammatory conditions; and PGN-OB2, a combination product of a GLP-1 receptor agonist and the OBDS for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes. In addition, the company develops Recoverable Sampling System, an ingestible smart capsule designed to autonomously identify locations in the GI tract, collect, and preserve a sample for analysis; and PIL Dx, an ingestible smart capsule designed to sample, measure, and transmit results. It has partnership agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals to evaluate the OBDS for delivery of antisense oligonucleotides. The company was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in San Mateo, California.

