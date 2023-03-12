PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU) Short Interest Update

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the February 13th total of 129,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PropertyGuru from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

PropertyGuru Stock Performance

PropertyGuru stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.80. PropertyGuru has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

