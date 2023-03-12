ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the February 13th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.81. 41,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,054. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

