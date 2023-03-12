Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Short Interest Up 375.3% in February

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 375.3% from the February 13th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FPLPF remained flat at $1.98 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $2.32.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FPLPF. Peel Hunt lowered Provident Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.