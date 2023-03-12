Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Datadog were worth $13,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $65.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.62. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 504,281 shares of company stock worth $37,984,534. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.