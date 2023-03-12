Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of State Street worth $12,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in State Street by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

State Street Announces Dividend

STT stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average is $77.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

