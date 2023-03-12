Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,401 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,128 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Halliburton worth $13,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.31. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Barclays raised their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,947. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

