Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 25,658 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,658 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.21% of Americold Realty Trust worth $13,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after acquiring an additional 619,710 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of COLD stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,256.96%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

