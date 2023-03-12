Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Short Interest Update

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 979,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Public Storage by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 144,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,484,000 after acquiring an additional 83,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA stock traded down $14.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.46. 1,306,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,137. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.88 and a 200 day moving average of $298.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.