PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTTU) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Rating) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 2,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.