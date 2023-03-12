Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Issued By Oppenheimer

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of DURECT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for DURECT’s current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DURECT’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRRX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of DURECT from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a market cap of $113.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.46. DURECT has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 588,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 52,255 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 374,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 295,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

