Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. Increased by Analyst (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Enerflex in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.19.

Shares of EFX opened at C$8.70 on Friday. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$4.99 and a 12 month high of C$10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is -10.00%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

