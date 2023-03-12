QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Update

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of QHSLab stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16. QHSLab has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

QHSLab, Inc operates as a medical device technology and software as a service company. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians to diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists.

