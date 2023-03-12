QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Update

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
QHSLab Price Performance
Shares of QHSLab stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16. QHSLab has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
QHSLab Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QHSLab (USAQ)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for QHSLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QHSLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.