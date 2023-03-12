QITMEER NETWORK Price Down 33.6% Over Last 7 Days (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $943,808.44 and $642,058.78 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00446490 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,225.72 or 0.30179788 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000092 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.2664042 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $672,144.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

