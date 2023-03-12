Quantfury Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26,371.80 (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for approximately $9.07 or 0.00044013 BTC on exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $90.67 million and $26,371.80 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.09224344 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $40,251.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

