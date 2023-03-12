Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Short Interest Up 19.3% in February

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,610,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 18,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of QRTEA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,121,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,655. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $454.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.02. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

