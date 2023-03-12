Radio Caca Trading 11.8% Lower This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $59.10 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.00 or 0.01362184 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012527 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.02 or 0.01712566 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00027625 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,047,171,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

