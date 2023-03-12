Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Short Interest Update

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the February 13th total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 748,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 86,424 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

RYAM traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 877,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,726. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cellphones and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, High-Yield Pulp, and Corporate.

