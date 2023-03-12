RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Down 4.5 %

RDHL opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

