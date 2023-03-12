Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 202 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22,385.1% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 953,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,171,000 after buying an additional 948,903 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 203.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 822,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,134,000 after buying an additional 551,923 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 126.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 769,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after buying an additional 429,952 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,278,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 107.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,279,000 after buying an additional 411,153 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.78. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $100.01.

