Request Price Reaches $0.0910 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Request has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0910 or 0.00000434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00034027 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00035309 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00022043 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004603 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00229718 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,986.52 or 1.00052882 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08987305 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $2,478,389.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

