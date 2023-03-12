Requisite Capital Management LLC Buys 5,093 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,033 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global comprises about 0.4% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 92,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $4,168,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,233,206.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 76,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,914 and sold 430,857 shares valued at $18,614,347. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $206.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.13.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.54.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

