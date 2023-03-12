Requisite Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Citigroup by 16,821.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after buying an additional 4,221,594 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after buying an additional 3,512,239 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,317,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $48.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average is $47.57. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

