Requisite Capital Management LLC Invests $17.01 Million in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 408,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,012,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned 2.50% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 241.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,187,000 after buying an additional 614,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $22,880,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $13,855,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,776,000. Finally, Derbend Asset Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 187,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after buying an additional 19,472 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.03. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.95.

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

