Requisite Capital Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $242.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

