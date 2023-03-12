Requisite Capital Management LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

HUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

