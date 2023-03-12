Reviewing Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) and Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Rating) and Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nippon Paint and Acerinox’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Nippon Paint alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Paint $9.10 billion 2.26 $614.89 million N/A N/A Acerinox $7.93 billion 0.34 $676.59 million $2.02 2.60

Acerinox has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nippon Paint.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Nippon Paint has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerinox has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nippon Paint and Acerinox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Paint 5.65% 5.95% 2.84% Acerinox 11.52% 38.74% 14.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nippon Paint and Acerinox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Paint 0 0 0 0 N/A Acerinox 0 2 3 0 2.60

Acerinox has a consensus price target of $12.23, indicating a potential upside of 133.02%. Given Acerinox’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acerinox is more favorable than Nippon Paint.

Summary

Acerinox beats Nippon Paint on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Paint

(Get Rating)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Asia, Americas, and Other. The company was founded by Jujiro Moteki on March 14, 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Acerinox

(Get Rating)

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars. The Long Stainless Steel Products segment consists of bars, angles, wires, and wire rod. The Other segment comprises of other stainless steel products. The company was founded on September 30, 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.