RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on March 31st

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:RIV opened at $11.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $16.33.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
