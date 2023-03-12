RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on March 31st

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:RIV opened at $11.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $16.33.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 29.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $220,000. CSS LLC IL increased its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 19,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

