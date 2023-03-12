Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Reaches $1,722.44 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $362.92 million and $3.44 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for $1,722.44 or 0.07651817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.00437055 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,491.57 or 0.29542037 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,699 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,583.26230485 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $7,122,999.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.