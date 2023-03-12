Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Down 17.3% in February

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 185,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 281,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

Shares of RMTI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,104. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Rockwell Medical

RMTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Rockwell Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

