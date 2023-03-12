Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 251.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 88,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.12% of Roper Technologies worth $44,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 49.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,887 shares of company stock worth $2,602,476. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $420.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.67.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.