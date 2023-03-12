Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €110.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ADS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on adidas in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($82.98) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on adidas in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($191.49) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($141.49) price target on adidas in a report on Wednesday.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €149.62 ($159.17) on Wednesday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($213.84). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €144.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €132.20.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

