Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target to $13.00

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Tremor International from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Tremor International in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tremor International from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Tremor International Stock Down 4.8 %

TRMR opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42. Tremor International has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $16.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tremor International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter worth $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter worth $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.