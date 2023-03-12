Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$60.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut Stella-Jones from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$60.80.

Stella-Jones Stock Up 1.2 %

SJ stock opened at C$55.27 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$30.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

About Stella-Jones

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

