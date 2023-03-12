Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DOV. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.75.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $145.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.63. Dover has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $162.88.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

