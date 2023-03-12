Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.70

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.70 and traded as high as C$35.96. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$35.42, with a volume of 468,564 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RUS shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 25.72%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

