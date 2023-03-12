Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires 191,000 Shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.64% of Pivotal Investment Co. III worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 967,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 341,730 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 968,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 60,042 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 430,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PICC stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

